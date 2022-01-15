scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Naga Chaitanya says of all the actresses he’s worked with, he shares best chemistry with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their split in October. They've starred together in several films.

January 15, 2022 12:50:59 pm
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021.

Actor Naga Chaitanya said that of all the co-stars he’s ever had, he shares the best chemistry with his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Chaitanya and Samantha tied the knot in 2017 and announced their split after weeks of rumours in 2021.

While promoting his new film Bangarraju, in which he stars with his father Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chaitanya has fielded several questions about his personal life. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, he was asked, “Out of all the actresses you’ve worked with so far, with whom do you think you share the best on-screen chemistry?” Chaitanya replied promptly, “Samantha.” The ex-couple worked together in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, and Majili, which he also said would be his pick to be remade in Hindi.

In another recent interview, Nagarjuna spoke about how calmly Chaitanya handled the separation. “I am very proud of how calm he remained through it all. He was not provoked into uttering a single word. Like any father, I was very worried about him. But he was more worried about me than I was about him. He would ask me, ‘You okay, Dad?’ and I’d be like, ‘Errr, isn’t that what I should be asking you?’” he told Firstpost.

In a media interaction, Chaitanya thanked his family for supporting him through the difficult time, and wished Samantha all the best. He said, “My entire family stood by me during those difficult times. It was a decision made for the good of both of us. If she (Samantha) is happy, I am happy. That was the best decision in that situation. Both of us are doing well professionally too.”

The couple announced their separation in a joint statement in October. “After much deliberation and thought, (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths,” a part of it read.

