Naga Chaitanya bakes a cake for Samantha Akkineni on her birthday, watch video

Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni, who turns a year older today, had the best birthday celebration despite the national lockdown. The credit for the celebration goes to her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya who baked a cake for her.

Samantha shared a video of Naga Chaitanya baking the cake while following a recipe on his phone. The couple’s pet Hash accompanied the actor in the kitchen. Along with the video, the Super Deluxe actor also shared a couple of photos where she can be seen praying before cutting her birthday cake.

“Family ❤️ …. (no points for guessing what I am praying for )” Samantha Akkineni wrote along with the photos and video.

Samantha’s colleagues wished the actor through social media. Chinmayi Sripaada shared a fan-made poster where Samantha is addressed as ‘Thalaivi’. “Happy Happy Birthday dearest @Samanthaprabhu2. We lwuvvv you and you are the awesomest ever!” she wrote along with it.

Rakul Preet Singh shared a throwback photo of herself and Samantha Akkineni on Instagram and wrote, “Keep shining. Happppyyy Happy bdayyy my fav @samantharuthprabhuoffl”

Filmmaker Hemant Madhukar shared a beautiful photo of Samantha. Wishing the actor, he wrote, “Simplicity and naturality,That’s what makes your acting so attractive.Wish you a very happy birthday @Samanthaprabhu2.”

Celebrities wish Samantha Akkineni on her birthday:

#HappyBirthdaySamantha@Samanthaprabhu2 💐🎂 “If u leave a room making the director excited & inspired,they will want more of that feeling..and that’s when they hire u.”

“Acting is behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances.” Both quotes suits her.#HBDSamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/94eMc7ZGY2 — Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) April 28, 2020

Simplicity and naturality,That’s what makes your acting so attractive.Wish you a very happy birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/osp6oWqQiD — Hemantmadhukar (@hemantmadhukar) April 27, 2020

Happy Happy Birthday dearest @Samanthaprabhu2 We lwuvvv you and you are the awesomest ever! pic.twitter.com/OqlQIBf1Bn — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 27, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh wished Samatha Akkineni on her birthday by sharing this throwback photo on Instagram.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in Telugu remake of 96 titled Jaanu. Next, she will be seen in Vignesh Shivn directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

