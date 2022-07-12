Naga Chaitanya says audience’s ‘priorities have changed’: ‘They are consuming content at home’

Naga Chaitanya, who will soon be seen in Thank You, recently opened up about how he has started thinking about the audience’s preferences while selecting a film. In a chat with Galatta Plus, Chay shared that a lot has changed post the pandemic so now he finds himself thinking if the audience would pay for a film to watch it in a theatre, even when he is listening to the narration.

“For me, a lot has changed in the recent months. When I am listening to a script, it is ‘If I cut a trailer to this script, will they come to the theatre and watch it or will they be happy watching it at home?’ Because I have noticed that with a lot of good films, the audience is happy watching them at home also,” the actor said.

Naga Chaitanya shared that he has been “trying to strategise things” in the last few months. He shared, “More than the character, more than the sensibilities, the director, this has become a new angle that’s attached to my thought process. Because I have been noticing that the audience is happy watching really well-made films at home. They are not putting down the film or insulting it in any way. It’s just that, that’s how they have evolved post the pandemic. Priorities have changed. They have become comfortable. They have become used to the idea of consuming content at home.”

The Love Story actor added that he is very upfront with the producers when he is approached for a film as to where they plan to release it. “I don’t like to go the theatrical route and somewhere switch to the OTT route. I don’t think that’s right. Let’s be clear from the beginning itself,” he shared.

Naga Chaitanya will soon be seen making his Hindi film debut in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.