First look of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha starrer Majili unveiled

Real-life couple Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha will soon be seen in Shiva Nirvana directorial Majili.

The film’s first poster featuring the lead pair was recently shared by the makers and it shows the actors embracing each other.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori fame, the core story of the romantic entertainer is centered in Vizag. Divyansha Kaushik is playing the second female lead role while actors Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali and Subba Raju will be seen in supporting roles.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner, Majili features music by Gopi Sunder, while Vishnu Sarma is taking care of camera work.

A film very special to me for obvious reasons #ChaySam4 .. happy to be starting the year with this .. #Nc17 is #Majili advance happy new year to all of you , it’s been a dream working with @ShivaNirvana @Shine_Screens and the rest of the team .. see you this April ! pic.twitter.com/bnPT2b0m4z — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) December 30, 2018

Majili marks the fourth onscreen collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha after Ye Maya Chesave, Manam and Auto Nagar Surya. The makers are planning to release the film in April.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in the multi-starrer Venky Mama. Senior hero Victory Venkatesh is playing another lead role in the said movie. On the other hand, Samantha, apart from Majili, is also shooting for O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave, an adaptation of Korean drama Miss Granny and Tamil flick Super Deluxe.