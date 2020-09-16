Naga Babu Konidela tests positive for coronavirus

Telugu actor-producer Naga Babu Konidela has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to share the news and added that he will soon be back as a plasma donor.
His post read, “An infection doesn’t always has to be a suffering. You can always transform it into an opportunity to help the fellow beings. Tested COVID-19 +ve. Will scuffle & strife through this and will be a Plasma Donor. #covidwarrior #plasmadonor”
.”An Infection doesnt always has to be a Suffering,
You can always transform it into an opportunity to help the fellow Beings”.
Tested Covid-19 +ve.
Will Scuffle & Strife through this and Will be
a
Plasma Donor.#covidwarrior #plasmadonor pic.twitter.com/2EeZItJ4ub
— Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) September 15, 2020
On the work front, Naga Babu was last seen in Edaina Jaragocchu.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.