Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Top news

Naga Babu Konidela tests positive for coronavirus

Actor-producer Naga Babu shared that he will soon be back as a plasma donor.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | Updated: September 16, 2020 11:40:35 am
Nagendra BabuNaga Babu is Chiranjeevi's brother. (Photo: Instagram/nagababuofficial)

Telugu actor-producer Naga Babu Konidela has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to share the news and added that he will soon be back as a plasma donor.

His post read, “An infection doesn’t always has to be a suffering. You can always transform it into an opportunity to help the fellow beings. Tested COVID-19 +ve. Will scuffle & strife through this and will be a Plasma Donor. #covidwarrior #plasmadonor”

On the work front, Naga Babu was last seen in Edaina Jaragocchu.

