Nag Ashwin reveals Kalki 2 has shot only 10 days, waiting for Prabhas to be free

Prabhas as the warrior Karna in Kalki 2898 AD, one of two roles he plays in the franchise alongside Bhairava (Photo: Kalki 2898 AD/ X)

Director Nag Ashwin has given an update on the sequel to his 2024 sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD, revealing that only 10 days of shooting have been completed so far and that the production will pick up pace once lead actor Prabhas finishes his current slate of films.

Speaking at the promotional event for Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game in Hyderabad, Nag Ashwin kept it brief. “Not much. We shot for only about 10 days. Once Prabhas is free, we will shoot in a long stretch,” he said.

The sequel, which was formally announced shortly after Kalki 2898 AD, went on floors earlier this year but has progressed slowly due to the lead actor’s parallel commitments. Prabhas is currently juggling two other major productions: Hanu Raghavapudi’s period war drama Fauzi, which has Imanvi as the female lead and is expected in theatres on December 3, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, co-starring Triptii Dimri, which is confirmed for March 5, 2027.