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Nag Ashwin reveals Kalki 2 has shot only 10 days, waiting for Prabhas to be free
Director Nag Ashwin has confirmed that only 10 days of shooting have been completed on the Kalki 2898 AD sequel so far, saying the production will resume in a longer schedule once Prabhas wraps his current commitments
Director Nag Ashwin has given an update on the sequel to his 2024 sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD, revealing that only 10 days of shooting have been completed so far and that the production will pick up pace once lead actor Prabhas finishes his current slate of films.
Speaking at the promotional event for Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game in Hyderabad, Nag Ashwin kept it brief. “Not much. We shot for only about 10 days. Once Prabhas is free, we will shoot in a long stretch,” he said.
The sequel, which was formally announced shortly after Kalki 2898 AD, went on floors earlier this year but has progressed slowly due to the lead actor’s parallel commitments. Prabhas is currently juggling two other major productions: Hanu Raghavapudi’s period war drama Fauzi, which has Imanvi as the female lead and is expected in theatres on December 3, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, co-starring Triptii Dimri, which is confirmed for March 5, 2027.
‘We have decided to part ways’: Deepika Padukone’s exit
The sequel’s most significant casting change is the departure of Deepika Padukone, who played the pivotal role of Sumathi (also referred to as SUM-80), a pregnant woman believed to be carrying the 10th avatar of Vishnu. Her character was the emotional and narrative centre of the first film. She is no longer part of the sequel.
Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed her exit through a statement on X that read: “After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to finalise a partnership. And a film like this deserves commitment and much more.”
Also Read: Deepika Padukone breaks her silence on walking out of Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD sequel: ‘To fight my battles silently and in a dignified way…’
Bachchan’s blog post about Kamal Haasan
While Prabhas’s portions remain largely unfilmed, the sequel has made progress on other fronts. In February this year, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed on his personal blog that he had been shooting for the Kalki sequel alongside Kamal Haasan. In a post to his readers, the 83-year-old actor apologised for missing his regular Sunday fan meet at his Juhu residence, explaining that work had taken priority.
“But apologies… work first… rest later… and meeting up with the great Kamal Haasan… we shall be working together after ages… last in Geraftaar… Kalki 2 begun the work,” Bachchan wrote, referencing their last collaboration, the 1985 Hindi film Geraftaar, which also starred Rajinikanth.
He posted photographs of himself embracing Kamal on set and interacting between takes. In the images, Bachchan was in full costume as Ashwatthama, the immortal warrior he played in the first film, complete with the character’s armour and weathered look. Kamal, however, was seen in casual clothing rather than his Supreme Yaskin costume.
Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos from Kalki 2; expresses excitement to reunite with Kamal Haasan after 40 years. Watch
In Kalki 2898 AD, Bachchan’s Ashwatthama and Kamal’s Supreme Yaskin occupied separate narrative tracks and never appeared on screen together.
About Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD, released in June 2024, was a dystopian sci-fi epic set in the year 2898 in the city of Kasi, blending Hindu mythology with futuristic world-building. The film was produced by C Aswini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic. It starred Prabhas as Bhairava and Karna, Deepika Padukone as Sumathi, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin.
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