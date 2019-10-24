Jathiratnalu first look: Nag Ashwin film looks like a crazy comedy

The first look motion poster of Jathiratnalu, starring Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi in the lead roles was unveiled on Thursday. Interestingly, Nag Ashwin, the director of Mahanati is bankrolling the project under Swapna Cinema banner and it marks the second directorial project for KV Anudeep after Pittagoda.

Sharing the first look motion poster on his Twitter handle, Nag Ashwin wrote, “This one is mad… it’s mad funny… and a killer cast as well… Our Jathiratnalu coming ur way… Soon…ish…”.

Going by its title and the first look, it looks like the movie is going to be an out-and-out entertainer. As of now, the team of Jathiratnalu has completed 80 percent of the shoot, intending to release it next year.

Talking about the movie, a source exclusively told indianexpress.com, “The plot of Jathiratnalu mostly goes on in the genre of crime-comedy. The basic story is set in the backdrop of Sangareddy town in Telangana and its flow continues with the consequences of mischevious behavior of its three lead characters.”

“Entertainment quotient in the movie is going to be at the next level and I firmly believe that no film has done comedy like Jathiratnalu in recent times, that too having a Telangana backdrop. Some of the crucial scenes are yet-to-be canned,” the source added.

Jathiratnalu has Radhan of Arjun Reddy fame to score the music and Siddan Manohar is taking care of the cinematography. The movie also stars Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sharma, Naresh, Vennela Kishore and Shubhaleka Sudhakar in other major roles.

On the work front, Naveen Polishetty was seen this year in hits like Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and Chhichhore. Priyadarshi who impressed with his acting in Mallesham will be next seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover and an untitled bilingual project of Sharwanand. Rahul Ramakrishna too has interesting projects in his kitty. He will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, and Rana Daggubati’s Virataparvam.