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Nag Ashwin compares Mrunal Thakur to Madhubala, Smita Patil amid Allu Aravind’s viral marriage advice
Mrunal Thakur has been basking in the success of Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha opposite Adivi Sesh. She began her career as a television actor in 2012.
As Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh starrer Dacoit crossed Rs 40 crore worldwide within just three days of its release, according to its makers at Annapurna Studios, the team hosted a success meet with filmmaker Nag Ashwin, Allu Aravind and many others as the chief guest. Speaking about Mrunal, who briefly appeared in his passion project Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin compared her to legendary actors Madhubala and Smita Patil.
At the event, he said, “Mrunal, I think you are amazing. I am generally very protective of the stuff that you pick. Whenever you do something that’s not great, I am like why is she doing that? She deserves to do much better stuff. And whenever there’s a character that has that depth or sorrow or pain, I think you are like that era of Madhubala and Smita Patil, there are not many people like this. So please don’t do random stuff and do good stuff.”
“I think you should MARRY someone from TFI and SETTLE here.”
Is Mrunal Thakur dating someone from TFI !? pic.twitter.com/1MqULPwOeC
— Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) April 12, 2026
At the same event, Allu Aravind, father of Pushpa star Allu Arjun, advised Mrunal to marry someone from the Telugu film industry.
Actress #Mrunal, you are like the era of #Madhubala and #SmitaPatil. There are not many like you… so please don’t do random stuff.”
: – Director #NagAshwin pic.twitter.com/weEQgm6oz7
— Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) April 12, 2026
He said, “I wish you marry someone from the Telugu film industry and settle down here. I bless you—that’s the only way we can keep you with us. We want you.” His remark left the audience in splits, while the actress blushed, hiding her face behind her veil.He said, “I wish you marry someone from the Telugu film industry and settle down here. I bless you—that’s the only way we can keep you with us. We want you.” His remark left the audience in splits, while the actress blushed, hiding her face behind her veil.
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The producer had given a similar advice to Lavanya Tripathi, who is now married to Varun Tej.
Mrunal has been basking in the success of Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha opposite Adivi Sesh. She first gained prominence with Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan, and went on to achieve major success in the Telugu film Sita Ramam alongside Dulquer Salmaan (2022). This was followed by Hi Nanna (2023), starring Nani. The success of these films also led to her cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. Mrunal began her career as a television actor in 2012. While working in television, she also appeared in Marathi films before making her Bollywood debut with Love Sonia. She later played the romantic lead opposite Hrithik Roshan in Super 30.