Nag Ashwin compares Mrunal Thakur to Madhubala, Smita Patil amid Allu Aravind’s viral marriage advice

As Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh starrer Dacoit crossed Rs 40 crore worldwide within just three days of its release, according to its makers at Annapurna Studios, the team hosted a success meet with filmmaker Nag Ashwin, Allu Aravind and many others as the chief guest. Speaking about Mrunal, who briefly appeared in his passion project Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin compared her to legendary actors Madhubala and Smita Patil.

At the event, he said, “Mrunal, I think you are amazing. I am generally very protective of the stuff that you pick. Whenever you do something that’s not great, I am like why is she doing that? She deserves to do much better stuff. And whenever there’s a character that has that depth or sorrow or pain, I think you are like that era of Madhubala and Smita Patil, there are not many people like this. So please don’t do random stuff and do good stuff.”