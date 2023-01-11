Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globe award, causes frenzy in India: ‘It’s official. The world is Naatufiedddd’

RRR made a big splash at the latest edition of Golden Globe Awards after the film’s global hit dance number “Naatu Naatu” bagged the Best Original Song honour. The song’s composer MM Keeravani was visibly overwhelmed when he went on the stage to collect the award. He thanked director SS Rajamouli, singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, the dance choreographer Prem Rakshith, and lyricist Chandrabose.

Bhairava also shared his excitement after the song won the Golden Globe award. “It’s official. The world is Naatufiedddd,” he posted on his Instagram page.

“Here we goooooooo #naatunaatu, Kotteshnammmm kaaaaakaaaaa…. congratulations to my guru Keeravaani garu and the entire team of #RRRMovie for the #GoldenGlobeAward win,” wrote singer Rahul Sipligunj on his Instagram page.

Congratulations poured for the RRR team from every part of the country. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to Oscar-winner AR Rahman and the who’s who of the Telugu film industry celebrated the victory of “Naatu Naatu”.

“Delighted to see the world stand up for an Indian Cinema. Congrats @mmkeeravaani , @ssrajamouli , @tarak9999 , @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of #RRRMovie for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 for the best original song,” tweeted Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

“Proudest moment ever,” wrote Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

“Absolutely well deserved #GoldenGlobes2023 victory for #NaatuNaatu by #MMKeeravani. Perfect song made for a movie, showcasing the movie in all its glory – friendship, perseverance, fighting spirit, energy, sacrifice and love, this was the best. Will certainly win Oscar. @RRRMovie,” tweeted Golden Globe-winning composer Ricky Kej.

Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli and to the entire team of RRR for winning the Golden Globe for best original song #NaatuNaatu Absolutely loved #RRR ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jD88x8uIkV — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 11, 2023

Ohhh yayyy!!!!!! I have binge watched and heard Naatu Naatu so much. Advertisement Sooo soo happy for Keeravani sir and Rajamouli sir and the team of RRR. Wishing they win the Oscars too. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) January 11, 2023

Congrats to the whole team of RRR on winning the Golden Globe, Best Original song for Naatu Naatu. Proud moment for TFI & Indian cinema. @AlwaysRamCharan @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani #NTRJr @RRRMovie 🥳🎉🎊 — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) January 11, 2023

Absolutely well deserved #GoldenGlobes2023 victory for #NaatuNaatu by #MMKeeravani. Perfect song made for a movie, showcasing the movie in all its glory – friendship, perseverance, fighting spirit, energy, sacrifice and love, this was the best. Will certainly win Oscar. @RRRMovie https://t.co/DCLIWeZmo6 — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) January 11, 2023

“What a proud moment for Indian Cinema! 👏🏼Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR!,” said Keerthy Suresh.

RRR emerged as a huge hit in the US after it made its debut on Netflix. The film took off with popular members of the Hollywood fraternity giving it glowing reviews. It was nominated for two awards at the Golden Globes. While the movie won the award for best song, it lost in the Non-English Language Film category.

Now all eyes are on RRR’s performance at the upcoming Oscars.