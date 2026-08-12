Naatu Naatu Singer Rahul Sipligunj reacts to FIR in marriage dispute: ‘Very close to truth’

Playback singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj has been named in an FIR this week after a woman filed a complaint alleging that he threatened her in connection with a marriage dispute. Following the news, the singer behind the Academy Award-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR responded on social media with sarcasm and a Telugu proverb.

Rahul Sipligunj shared a screenshot of a YouTube thumbnail that used a popular Telugu saying in reference to his case. The thumbnail read: “Rahul Sipligunj case. Uru lo pelli ki kukkala hadavidi ante ide emo,” which loosely translates to: “A wedding is happening in the village, and the dogs are making all the fuss.”

Sharing the screenshot, he wrote, “Happy to see that in today’s news. This is probably the best thumbnail I’ve seen so far, because it is very close to the truth. I’m not saying it is in my favour. I’m just saying it is nearly to the truth.” He also said he would put out a video explaining his side in more detail.

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The case against Rahul Sipligunj

According to the complaint, a woman approached the MVP Police Station in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, alleging that a man named Karpurapu Rahul Reddy had claimed to be related to Rahul Sipligunj and got close to her by expressing intentions of marriage. She alleged that Reddy later threatened to make her personal photos and videos public.

The woman further alleged that Rahul Sipligunj himself threatened her and pressured her into recording a video statement. In her complaint, she stated that her reputation and personal life had suffered serious harm and alleged that she faced blackmail, intimidation and repeated harassment from multiple individuals.

Based on her complaint, police registered an FIR at the MVP Police Station in Visakhapatnam under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. The case has since been transferred to the Women’s Police Station for further investigation.

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ACP CH Ambedkar, speaking to the press, confirmed the details. “On June 12, a woman approached the MVP police station and stated that last year she met a man named Karpurapu Rahul Reddy on the dating app Bumble. They began dating, and he got physical with her under the pretext of marriage,” the ACP said.

“Some of Rahul Reddy’s family members and friends, including Rahul Sipligunj, have allegedly threatened her to move on. A case has been filed against multiple people, including Rahul Sipligunj and his wife, as well as Rahul Reddy. We are investigating the case,” the police added.

About Rahul Sipligunj

Rahul Sipligunj won Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 in 2019, which significantly raised his public profile beyond music. He gained international recognition after Naatu Naatu, which he co-sang with Kaala Bhairava, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 95th Oscars in March 2023. It became the first Indian film song to win in the category.

In July 2025, the Telangana government announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for Sipligunj in recognition of his contribution to the song.