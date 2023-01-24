SS Rajamouli and RRR team react to Naatu Naatu’s Oscar nom: ‘Currently doing the dance more vigorously than Tarak and Charan’

After a long Oscar campaign, RRR managed to score one nomination at the 95th Academy Awards. SS Rajamouli’s film received a nomination in the Best Original Song category for the song “Naatu Naatu”. Soon after the nominations were announced, RRR’s music composer MM Keeravaani, actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan took to Twitter to congratulate the RRR team.

Keeravaani shared on Twitter, “Congratulations to my team !! Big hugs to all 🤗.”

Jr NTR tweeted, “Congratulations @MMKeeravaani Garu and @boselyricist Garu on achieving another well-deserved and monumental feat…This song will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

Ram Charan posted on Twitter, “What brilliant news! Truly an honour to see “Naatu Naatu” nominated for the Oscars. Another very proud moment for us & India. Well deserved @MMKeeravaani Garu, @SSRajamouli Garu, my brother @tarak9999 and the entire team of #RRR🙏 All love ❤️.”

Later, RRR director SS Rajamouli also took to his social media handle and shared a long note, thanking the team behind RRR song Naatu Naatu. He wrote, “My peddanna got an Oscar nomination for his song in my film…I can’t ask for more…I am currently doing Naatu Naatu more vigorously than Tarak and Charan. Chandra Bose garu, congratulations, Oscar stage meedha mana paata, thank you. Prem master, your contribution to the song is invaluable, my personal Oscar goes to you. Bhairava’s BGM is what inspired me to go ahead with Naatu Naatu after hesitating for a long time. Love you Bhairi babu, super energetic vocals by Rahul and Bhairava enhanced the song. The main reason is Tarak and Charan’s sync and style. They danced their way into the hearts of audiences across the globe, sorry for the torture. But I will not hesitate to do it again.”

Rajamouli also hinted at actually bagging the Oscar as he concluded, “I never dreamt of an Oscar, even in my wildest dream! It is the fans of Naatu Naatu and RRR who believed in it. They instilled the idea in our minds and pushed us forward. A big hug to all the crazy fans. It was only possible because of the tireless and relentless effort of Karthikeya, proud of you. My brothers at Walls and Trends worked 24.7 giving shoutouts and made sure everyone heard about the film and the song. Thank you Pradeep, Harsha and Chaitanya. Efficiently handled by Accolade, Variance, Potentate, Divergent and Cinetic, thank you. One more step to go.”

Oscar nominated song “Naatu Naatu” has been written by Chandrabose and crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Prem Rakshith did the choreography for the dance number.

Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi congratulated the RRR team on Twitter and said they were “one step away from the pinnacle of cinematic glory”.

The other songs competing in the category are “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

RRR became a huge hit in the West after the film released on OTT platforms. RRR wasn’t chosen as India’s official entry in the Best International Feature category which shocked its many fans. Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show, which was India’s official contender, did not make it to the top five.