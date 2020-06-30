scorecardresearch
Naandhi teaser: Allari Naresh promises an intense drama

Vijay Kanakamedala directorial Naandhi stars Allari Naresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyadarshi, Harish Uttaman and Praveen.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | Published: June 30, 2020 6:00:27 pm
naandhi Allari Naresh film Vijay Deverakonda shared the teaser of Naandhi on his Twitter handle.

On actor Allari Naresh’s birthday today, fans were treated to the teaser of his next film Naandhi.

Vijay Deverakonda shared the teaser of Naandhi on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Naandhi, Very happy to share this teaser with the world. Wishing my best to the entire team. Looks fantastic Allari Naresh anna. Happy birthday anna.”

Going by the teaser of Allari Naresh’s 57th film, it is evident that the actor will be seen in an intense avatar. The teaser also showcases the treatment of prisoners, including the police brutality, in jails.

Vijay Kanakamedala directorial Naandhi also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyadarshi, Harish Uttaman and Praveen. It is bankrolled by Satish Vegesna.

Apart from Naandhi, Allari Naresh has Bangaru Bullodu in his kitty.

