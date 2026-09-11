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Haunted property, sealed room: Mythri Movie Makers unveils dread-filled 418 trailer, watch
418, marking the directorial debut of Kirtan Nadagouda, is presented by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar's Mythri Movie Makers.
Mythri Movie Makers has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming horror thriller 418, confirming the film’s theatrical release for September 18.
From the opening moments, the trailer establishes an eerie atmosphere, with a watchman’s cryptic remarks pointing to a haunted property. The narrative centers on 18-year-old Vivek, whose grip on reality begins to slip as he becomes entangled in the mystery surrounding a building that has remained sealed for 15 years, along with the ominous Room No. 418. Tension escalates further with the entry of Devika, a pregnant woman drawn into the unfolding events.
The trailer’s second half is where the film leans fully into its horror elements. The narrative appears to be focused on building dread through mood, pacing and disquieting imagery rather than jump scares alone.
The supporting cast is also introduced in ways that hint each character carries significance in the larger mystery.
Cinematographer Dinesh Divakar captures the haunted interiors effectively, heightening the sense of unease, while composer Venky GG’s background score amplifies the horror.
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418, marking the directorial debut of Kirtan Nadagouda, is presented by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar’s Mythri Movie Makers. The production house is entering the horror genre for the first time with this film.
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