My Valentine’s Day was so boring: Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna promises that her upcoming movie Bheeshma will be a laugh riot. She also says her character Chaitra won’t be as annoying as Samskruthi in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Bheeshma is directed by Venky Kudumula. The Nithiin-starrer will hit screens this Friday.

Here are excerpts from Rashmika Mandanna’s interaction with media in Hyderabad:

How did you celebrate Valentine’s Day?

I went to the gym in the morning to work out. But, to my surprise, it did not go as I planned. So, I went home and watched a romantic movie to soak myself in the spirit of Valentine’s Day. But, 20 minutes into the movie, I got so bored that I dozed off. My Valentine’s Day was so boring, and I hope nobody gets such a boring Valentine’s Day ever.

Tell us about your role in Bheeshma.

You can expect not to be annoyed by my character. In the movie, I have played a character named Chaitra, and it is a fun, nice character.

Tell us about working with Ananth Nag.

He is like a father to me. I worked for four days with him. Since he too hails from Karnataka, we both always spoke in Kannada. I enjoyed working with him.

Is Bheeshma based on any real events?

It’s not like that. This movie is about organic farming. It also has an underlying message. But, we have said it comically.

How did you take criticism that you received for your acting in Sarileru Neekevvaru?

I didn’t hear any criticism. Of course, there would have been some criticism. I already knew it. It’s all an experiment. I don’t think I would do a film like that again. But, my character in that movie was like that. When the director wants it, I will give it.

When are you going to join the sets of Allu Arjun-Sukumar film?

I will be joining the sets from mid-March. You will see a new Rashmika in that movie.

What can you tell us about the recent IT raids at your residence?

They (the income tax officials) have their procedures to follow. My father is a businessman in Coorg, and I am an actor. I had to go to Coorg for the same matter. I freaked out too when I first heard about the IT raids, but they didn’t find anything.

We heard that you rejected the Hindi remake of Jersey.

It happened due to the lack of dates.

