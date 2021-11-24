Composer S Thaman confirms Akhanda’s music was re-recorded, calls it his ‘best work in the genre’

Music composer S Thaman is on a roll with a bunch of big movies in a row. His latest project, Akhanda, is all set to hit theatres on December 2. The action film marks Thaman’s second collaboration with actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu. Ahead of the film’s release, he interacted with the media to discuss the project. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

How was it working on a Boyapati-Balakrishna film?

It was a good experience for me. The understanding between Boyapati and Balakrishna is just impeccable, and I believe it encourages them to continue their successful streak of films.

Is it true that you have reworked the background score for Akhanda?

The re-recording work for the film was completed three months back. As there were changes in the movie’s release plans, we updated the background music according to the new trends.

Akhanda sees Balakrishna in the avatar of Aghora. How did you create music for it?

We have done a lot of research to understand the nuances of the lives of Aghoras. The musical instruments and lyrics used for the Aghora episodes in the movie look very authentic.

Your treatment for the Akhanda title song is looking very different.

Commercial films may age very fast, but they provide an opportunity to stay updated about filmmaking, and Boyapati is the best in the business. I adhered to his vision. Akhanda is not a regular commercial film. It will never bore the audience. I can say that it is my best work so far in this genre. Everything went in a very organic way.

What kind of impact does the stardom of heroes have on your work?

I believe heroes are important. They transport our music to the audience.

Has music become expensive these days?

Living up to the demands of a film brings quality. But unnecessary expenditures always spoil the output.

Cinema music has again gained momentum. What is your take on it?

After Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s success, cinema music has regained popularity. It is a healthy sign. Everybody is excited now, and they’re feeling competitive. Thanks to the stars and directors who are giving us the required creative freedom. The new trends in music are also helping singers and composers stand out.

Tell us about Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s music?

The film’s musical promotions will begin in January.