Music composer Thaman tests positive for Covid-19

January 7, 2022 4:14:21 pm
Music composer S Thaman has said on social media that he is Covid-19 positive. In a statement on Twitter, he wrote, “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, despite taking all the necessary precautions and being double vaccinated. I have quarantined myself and am following safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”
Urging everyone to follow the Covid protocols, he added: “I request everyone who have come in contact with me to please get themselves tested. I urge everyone to follow the Covid safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay safe. Always grateful for your support.”
God bless ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b7a5CCnYbv
— thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 7, 2022
Wishing a speedy recovery to Thaman, director Bobby tweeted, “Wishing you a speedy recovery darling @MusicThaman, Can’t wait to see you in energetic mode defeating #Covid19.”
Wishing you a speedy recovery darling @MusicThaman, Can’t wait to see you in energetic mode defeating #Covid19.
— Bobby (@dirbobby) January 7, 2022
Recently, Telugu film celebrities such as Mahesh Babu, Manchu Lakshmi, and Manoj Manchu tested positive for Covid-19 and are in home quarantine.
On the work front, Thaman has Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Bheemla Nayak, Ghani, Godfather, Thank You, NBK107, Ram Charan-Shankar project, and Trivikram-Mahesh Babu film in the pipeline.
