scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur starts shooting for next Telugu project opposite Nani

Dubbed as an emotional family drama, Nani30 marks the first time collaboration between Nani and Mrunal Thakur.

Mrunal Thakur and NaniMrunal Thakur and Nani pose for paparazzi at the launch ceremony of Nani30. (Photo: PR Handout)
Listen to this article
Mrunal Thakur starts shooting for next Telugu project opposite Nani
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Mrunal Thakur on Tuesday started filming for her upcoming Telugu movie. Thakur, who debuted in the Telugu cinema with her critically-acclaimed 2022 movie Sita Ramam, stars opposite actor Nani in the new movie, tentatively titled Nani30. Dubbed as an emotional family drama, Nani30 is being directed by Shouryuv. The cast and crew of the film began shooting with its ‘mahurat’ shot in Hyderabad, a press release stated.

“I’m elated and excited to be part of this project. It’s a really heartwarming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“I’m looking forward to working with Nani. It’s an interesting curve, given I did the remake of Jersey last year, a film Nani originally starred in,” the 30-year-old actor said in a statement.

The film is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Murthy K S. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 13:52 IST
Next Story

Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse: HC gives Karnataka govt, BMRCL two weeks’ time to respond

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Metro… In Dino team celebrated Saraswati Puj
Metro… In Dino team celebrates Saraswati Puja: Sara Ali Khan gives it a miss, but Kartik Aaryan attends
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close