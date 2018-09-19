Mr Majnu teaser: Akhil Akkineni plays a casanova

Mr Majnu stars Akhil Akkineni and Nidhi Agarwal. Mr Majnu stars Akhil Akkineni and Nidhi Agarwal.

The teaser of actor Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film Mr Majnu is out. The less than a minute video introduces Akkineni’s Majnu as a playboy, who is armed with cheesy pickup lines. In spite of his oozing charm, he does not sound that smart for he can’t tell the difference between ‘Ms’ and ‘miss’. He, however, still seems to be capable of making any girl fall in love with him.

“And finally…you r talking my language boy!!!! never miss….don’t miss…. @AkhilAkkineni8 (sic),” wrote Akhil’s father Nagarjuna while sharing the teaser on Twitter.

Mr Majnu is directed by actor-turned-writer-turned-director Venky Atluri. He made a successful directorial debut last year with Tholi Prema. The old-wine-in-new-bottle love story had Varun Tej and Raashi Khanna playing the lead roles.

Akhil, meanwhile, was last seen in Hello that came out in 2017. The romantic film saw the actor playing a character that believed in the idea of true love and grand romantic gesture. In Mr Majnu, he plays the opposite.

Nidhi Agarwal is playing the female lead in the upcoming film bankrolled by B.V.S.N. Prasad for Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP banner. Composer S S Thaman is scoring music for the film.

