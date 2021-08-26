scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Movie Artistes Association elections to be held on October 10, Prakash Raj to contest against Manchu Vishnu

Movie Artistes Association's elections for the term of 2021-23 will be held on October 10. Actors such as Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu are contesting for the president post of MAA.

Hyderabad
August 26, 2021 12:19:22 pm
Prakash Raj and Manchu VishnuPrakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu are contesting in MAA 2021 elections. (Photos: PR Handout)

Actor VK Naresh, the incumbent president of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) announced the date of the elections on Wednesday.  The elections for the new executive committee of MAA for 2021-23 will be held on October 10.

“Pursuant to Clause no.20(a) of the Bylaws of MAA, I am pleased to inform you that the elections for the new Executive Committee for Term of 2021-2023 shall be held on Sunday, the 10th October 2021,” Naresh said in a statement to all the MAA members.

“Members are assured that all Covid and other precautions shall be taken for the convenience and the health of senior artistes,” he added.

Versatile actor Prakash Raj is a candidate for the post of president in MAA. He has already announced the names of his panel members who will contest for different positions in the MAA elections. “For the good of MAA, to implement the constructive thoughts for the prestige of MAA, for the prosperity of all Telugu actors, not for the positions but only to work, with the blessings and best wishes from all the actors, we are contesting in the upcoming MAA 2021 elections,” Prakash Raj had said, when announcing his CineMAA Biddalu panel.

Actor Manchu Vishnu is also competing for the post of president, and has promised that he would work towards the welfare of the organisation and artistes. Actors Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Hema, and CVL Narasimha Rao are also contesting in the upcoming MAA elections for its president position.

