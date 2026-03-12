Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Move over Pune and Bengaluru, Hyderabad now houses India’s largest Dolby Cinema screen at Allu Cinemas
The Allu family inaugurated their new multiplex in Kokapet, Hyderabad on Thursday, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as chief guest.
The Allu family’s long-awaited multiplex, Allu Cinemas, was officially inaugurated today in Kokapet, Hyderabad, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy serving as the chief guest for the ceremony. Actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, newlyweds Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy and several other members of the Allu family also present at the inauguration.
The multiplex is located within the Allu Studios complex in Kokapet, on the western outskirts of Hyderabad, and has been built as a luxury movie destination equipped with advanced projection and sound technologies. The theatre has been developed by producer Allu Aravind and his family.
The multiplex is special for Hyderabad and movie lovers because it houses India’s largest Dolby Cinema screen, measuring 75 feet wide.
Allu Cinemas has four screens in total. Three of them are regular premium screens with 4K laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound. These screens also have comfortable seating options, including recliners and loungers. The biggest highlight is the Dolby Cinema screen, which uses dual 4K laser projection with Dolby Vision technology and supports Dolby 3D.
The main hall seats 644 people and features a 64-channel Dolby Atmos sound system. The auditorium is designed with pitch-black interiors and stadium-style seating for a better movie experience. At present, India has only two other Dolby Cinema screens. One is in Pune with a 55-foot screen, and another is in Bengaluru with a 65-foot screen.
Following the official launch, the management plans to conduct technical test screenings between March 12 and March 18 to fine-tune the projection and sound systems, with some global titles including the racing drama F1 likely to be screened during this testing phase.
The multiplex is likely to begin its public shows on Ugadi, March 19, with premiere screenings of the film Dhurandhar 2. Many people expected the ticket prices to be very high because of the premium technology. However, the management has decided to keep the prices similar to AMB Cinemas, with tickets expected to be around Rs. 295 for normal seats and Rs. 350 for recliners.
