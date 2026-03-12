Move over Pune and Bengaluru, Hyderabad now houses India’s largest Dolby Cinema screen at Allu Cinemas

The Allu family’s long-awaited multiplex, Allu Cinemas, was officially inaugurated today in Kokapet, Hyderabad, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy serving as the chief guest for the ceremony. Actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, newlyweds Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy and several other members of the Allu family also present at the inauguration.

The multiplex is located within the Allu Studios complex in Kokapet, on the western outskirts of Hyderabad, and has been built as a luxury movie destination equipped with advanced projection and sound technologies. The theatre has been developed by producer Allu Aravind and his family.