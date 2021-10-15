scorecardresearch
Friday, October 15, 2021
Most Eligible Bachelor star Pooja Hegde shares her favourite part of being an actor

Pooja Hegde shared a picture of herself surrounded by fans outside a cinema hall. She visited the theatre to watch her film Most Eligible Bachelor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 15, 2021 7:38:11 pm
Pooja Hegde recently celebrated her 31st birthday.

Actor Pooja Hegde is excited about the release of her film Most Eligible Bachelor in cinema halls. She returned to a theatre after a long time, and enjoyed the first day, first show of her film with the audience.

Pooja shared a picture of herself surrounded by fans outside a cinema hall. She visited the theatre to watch her film Most Eligible Bachelor. Along with the photo, Pooja wrote on Instagram, “My favourite part of being an actor…first day first shows with the audience..My heart lies there.”

Also read |Birthday girl Pooja Hegde looks gorgeous in Radhe Shyam’s new poster
Pooja Hegde film Most Eligible Bachelor released on Friday.

Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni in the lead roles, is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. In the film, Akhil plays an NRI who is looking for his perfect match. Pooja, meanwhile, plays a stand-up comedian. The movie was initially scheduled to release in April 2020. However, the release was postponed due to the pandemic.


The film also stars Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Also read |Pooja Hegde rings in birthday with her team, see photos

Pooja Hegde also has Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam, Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus and Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Acharya in her kitty.

