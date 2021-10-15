Most Eligible Bachelor star Pooja Hegde shares her favourite part of being an actor

Actor Pooja Hegde is excited about the release of her film Most Eligible Bachelor in cinema halls. She returned to a theatre after a long time, and enjoyed the first day, first show of her film with the audience.

Pooja shared a picture of herself surrounded by fans outside a cinema hall. She visited the theatre to watch her film Most Eligible Bachelor. Along with the photo, Pooja wrote on Instagram, “My favourite part of being an actor…first day first shows with the audience..My heart lies there.”

Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni in the lead roles, is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. In the film, Akhil plays an NRI who is looking for his perfect match. Pooja, meanwhile, plays a stand-up comedian. The movie was initially scheduled to release in April 2020. However, the release was postponed due to the pandemic.

The film also stars Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Pooja Hegde also has Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam, Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus and Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Acharya in her kitty.