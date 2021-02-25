Mosagallu trailer: Manchu Vishnu’s heist thriller looks intriguing, Suniel Shetty impresses as a cop

Megastar Chiranjeevi unveiled the trailer of the Telugu film Mosagallu on Thursday. It stars Manchu Vishnu, Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty along with Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, Rushi Singh, and Karma McCain in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the heist thriller looks promising, and it presents the sub-themes of the movie in a way that will surely intrigue the viewers. Vishnu and Kajal play money-minded siblings who are ready to go to any length to be richer. But while doing so, they get involved in what is said to be the biggest cyber scam worth Rs 2600 crores. As they juggle with the system, actor Suniel Shetty, who plays a turban-clad cop, believes it is the system that will ultimately win.

From the over two-minutes-long trailer, one can make out what the film is all about. Since the makers gave away most of the plot (or crucial elements of it), it remains to be seen what the film has to offer.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Here is the trailer of #Mosagallu, Based on a true story, one of the biggest IT scams that shook the USA. All the best Dear @iVishnuManchu & Best wishes to the entire team.”

Here is the trailer of #Mosagallu ,Based on a true story, one of the biggest IT scams that shook the USA. All the best Dear @iVishnuManchu &

Best wishes to the entire team 💐#Mosagallu Trailer ▶️ (link)https://t.co/7ylGl02i7p — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 25, 2021

Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, Mosagallu marks the Telugu debut of Suniel Shetty. It has the music by Sam CS, and Sheldon Chau is the cinematographer.

Produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory banners, Mosagallu will release in March in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.