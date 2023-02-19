Mortal remains of actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna arrive at his Rangareddy residence

Mortal remains of actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was brought to his residence in Rangareddy on Sunday morning. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was RRR actor Jr NTR’s cousin, passed away on Saturday at the age of 39. Nandamuri reportedly was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru where he died.

As per media reports Nandamuri, who is survived by his wife and their daughter, had earlier collapsed during a rally in January. The late actor was the grandson of Telugu actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao.

His demise sent shockwaves and several Tollywood celebrities and political figures including Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K and actors Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi Konidela paid their condolences. Actor Allu Arjun tweeted, “Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace.” Andhra Pradesh MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened by the demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to all his family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

After his debut with ‘Okato Number Kurraadu’ (2003), Nandamuri acted in several films as the lead actor. His role as the antagonist in Amaravathi (2009) was widely appreciated.