Mohanlal, Jr NTR, Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna accept Fitness Challenge, see videos

Mohanlal recently accepted the challenge from the Union Minister and has posted a photo of him at the gym, also challenging Suriya, Jr NTR, and Prithviraj Sukumaran to take up the challenge. Mohanlal recently accepted the challenge from the Union Minister and has posted a photo of him at the gym, also challenging Suriya, Jr NTR, and Prithviraj Sukumaran to take up the challenge.

A fitness challenge started by the Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is social media’s new trend. Several celebrities across film industries have shared posts of their days at the gym, making the #FitnessChallenge a true social media phenomenon. After several Bollywood celebrities, their counterparts from the south have also jumped on the bandwagon. Mollywood superstar Mohanlal recently accepted the challenge from the Union Minister and has posted a photo of him at the gym, also challenging Suriya, Jr NTR, and Prithviraj Sukumaran to take up the challenge. It is notable that Mohanlal recently shed around 18 kilograms to get in shape for his magnum opus film Odiyan.

Also read | Ajay Devgn’s son Yug takes up fitness challenge, leaves Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone and others behind

Accepting Mohanlal’s request, Jr NTR posted a video of himself in the gym. The star who is known for his vigorous workouts is seen sweating it hard with his trainer. The young tiger of Tollywood has, in turn, nominated Mahesh Babu, Nandamuri Kalyan, Ram Charan, Koratala Siva and SS Rajamouli. “Challenge accepted sir @Mohanlal ! This is a part of my fitness routine with @lloydstevenspt . I now challenge @NANDAMURIKALYAN , @urstrulyMahesh , Charan , @ssrajamouli & @sivakoratala to take the #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge. Psst @upasanakonidela ..plz convey this to Charan,” he wrote.

Naga Chaitanya has also accepted the challenge thrown to him by his brother Akhil Akkineni. “Thanks, @AkhilAkkineni8 for the challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit here are my 3 basics I do anytime anywhere to keep it going .. I challenge @Samanthaprabhu2 @iamSushanthA @AgerwalNidhhi,” he wrote with a clip of him hitting the bars. Akhil was challenged by PV Sindhu.

See the Fitness Challenge videos here:

Here we go @AkhilAkkineni8 my reply for #HumFitToIndiaFit challenge..I challenge @NameisNani @Karthi_Offl @shilpareddy217 to post there fitness videos. 👉My exercise regime today lower body heavy for strength and upper body light for recovery👍 pic.twitter.com/nsgmym0M4n — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 1, 2018

Thanks @AkhilAkkineni8 for the challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit here are my 3 basics I do anytime anywhere to keep it going .. I challenge @Samanthaprabhu2 @iamSushanthA @AgerwalNidhhi pic.twitter.com/lXrdr8SMJo — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) May 24, 2018

Since this is a Fit INDIA challenge , I’m going all INDIAN.(I’m patenting the wearing saree and working out look.Other actresses pls don’t copy SAREE workouts 😈)

I’ve accepted ur #FitnessChallenge @samyuktahornad#HumFitTohIndiaFit #fitnesschallenge #fitness #fitnessmotivation pic.twitter.com/BNjMfJsW0y — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 31, 2018

Inspiring it is!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd