Thursday, June 14, 2018
Mohanlal, Jr NTR, Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna accept Fitness Challenge, see videos

After several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others jumped on the fitness challenge bandwagon, Mohanlal, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Jr NTR took up the challenge.

Written by Ashameera Aiyappan | Chennai | Published: June 1, 2018 1:33:28 pm
Mohanlal, Jr NTR Naga Chaitanya Fitness Challenge Mohanlal recently accepted the challenge from the Union Minister and has posted a photo of him at the gym, also challenging Suriya, Jr NTR, and Prithviraj Sukumaran to take up the challenge.
A fitness challenge started by the Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is social media’s new trend. Several celebrities across film industries have shared posts of their days at the gym, making the #FitnessChallenge a true social media phenomenon. After several Bollywood celebrities, their counterparts from the south have also jumped on the bandwagon. Mollywood superstar Mohanlal recently accepted the challenge from the Union Minister and has posted a photo of him at the gym, also challenging Suriya, Jr NTR, and Prithviraj Sukumaran to take up the challenge. It is notable that Mohanlal recently shed around 18 kilograms to get in shape for his magnum opus film Odiyan.

Accepting Mohanlal’s request, Jr NTR posted a video of himself in the gym. The star who is known for his vigorous workouts is seen sweating it hard with his trainer. The young tiger of Tollywood has, in turn, nominated Mahesh Babu, Nandamuri Kalyan, Ram Charan, Koratala Siva and SS Rajamouli. “Challenge accepted sir @Mohanlal ! This is a part of my fitness routine with @lloydstevenspt . I now challenge @NANDAMURIKALYAN , @urstrulyMahesh , Charan , @ssrajamouli & @sivakoratala to take the #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge. Psst @upasanakonidela ..plz convey this to Charan,” he wrote.

Naga Chaitanya has also accepted the challenge thrown to him by his brother Akhil Akkineni. “Thanks, @AkhilAkkineni8 for the challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit here are my 3 basics I do anytime anywhere to keep it going .. I challenge @Samanthaprabhu2 @iamSushanthA @AgerwalNidhhi,” he wrote with a clip of him hitting the bars. Akhil was challenged by PV Sindhu.

See the Fitness Challenge videos here:

Inspiring it is!

