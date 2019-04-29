Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s next titled V

Producer Dil Raju and director Mohana Krishna Indraganti on Monday announced the title of their upcoming movie. Touted to be an edge-of-the-seat actioner, the film has been titled V.

The film’s director Mohana took to Twitter to share the logo poster. “V starts today. V will entertain you. V will move you. V will exhilarate you. V promise you V the movie,” he tweeted.

V stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari. Interestingly, Sudheer and Aditi earlier shared screen space in Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s Sammohanam, while Nivetha Thomas made her Telugu screen debut with the director’s 2016 film Gentleman.

Asking fans to “except the unexpected”, Sudheer posted on Twitter, “V are coming back and this time with an action thriller. Reunion with my favourite Mohana Krishna Indraganti & Aditi Rao Hydari. My 1st with Dil Raju anna & talented Nivetha Thomas.”

Aditi Rao Hydari also shared the logo poster of V on Twitter and wrote, “Let today be the start of something new. Happy to announce my new project V the movie – thrilled!”

V is the 36th production venture of Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creation.

Earlier reports suggested Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s directorial will feature Sudheer Babu and Nani in major roles. But, today’s announcement surprised movie enthusiasts as Nani’s name was missing from the logo poster.

But later, to everyone’s surprise, Nani himself took to Twitter to reveal that he is, indeed, playing a powerful role in V. “He introduced me as a hero in my first film. Today, he is all set to introduce me again in my 25th film. But… this time… It’s different. Your friendly neighbourhood bad ass joins the party. V the movie,” the actor tweeted.

V marks Nani’s third collaboration with director Mohana Krishna Indraganti after Asta Chemma and Gentleman.