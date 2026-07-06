Mohan Babu once earned Rs 40 as a teacher; now lives in 10-acre estate with infinity pool

Veteran actor Mohan Babu, who once worked as a physical education teacher for a monthly salary of just Rs 40, is today one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars. The actor currently lives in a sprawling 10-acre estate in Jalpally, Hyderabad. Designed like a luxury resort, the property boasts manicured lawns, an infinity pool, an awards gallery, a private home theatre and sprawling farmland.

However, Mohan Babu‘s journey to success was anything but easy.

The path leading to Mohan Babu’s gated house. (Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube) The path leading to Mohan Babu’s gated house. (Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube)

There was a time when he owned just one pair of clothes and struggled to afford even a single meal.

Recalling his humble beginnings during an interview with Curly Tales, Mohan Babu said, “My father was a teacher and so was I. I taught students for a year. My father taught me the true meaning of discipline. I have one weakness, and that is my straightforwardness. I am extremely short-tempered.”