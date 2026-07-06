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Mohan Babu once earned Rs 40 as a teacher; now lives in 10-acre estate with infinity pool
No footwear, no talking while eating: The strict rules everyone follows inside Mohan Babu's 10-acre mansion.
Veteran actor Mohan Babu, who once worked as a physical education teacher for a monthly salary of just Rs 40, is today one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars. The actor currently lives in a sprawling 10-acre estate in Jalpally, Hyderabad. Designed like a luxury resort, the property boasts manicured lawns, an infinity pool, an awards gallery, a private home theatre and sprawling farmland.
However, Mohan Babu‘s journey to success was anything but easy.
There was a time when he owned just one pair of clothes and struggled to afford even a single meal.
Recalling his humble beginnings during an interview with Curly Tales, Mohan Babu said, “My father was a teacher and so was I. I taught students for a year. My father taught me the true meaning of discipline. I have one weakness, and that is my straightforwardness. I am extremely short-tempered.”
He further recalled, “I have stayed in a car shed. We used to pay Rs 30 as rent for that car shed. There was no toilet or bathroom. Back then, nobody cared to visit my house. I was struggling and was a nobody. I have worked for over 55 years. There were days when I couldn’t even afford a single meal. I would simply drink water and go to sleep. I have suffered immensely.”
Inside Mohan Babu’s lavish home
On her YouTube channel, Mohan Babu’s daughter and actor Lakshmi Manchu revealed that the Jalpally estate is her father’s sixth home. “This is my dad’s sixth house. He has built two houses in Chennai, two in Tirupati and two in Hyderabad,” she shared.
The residence is filled with paintings, family portraits and memorabilia celebrating Mohan Babu’s career as well as those of his children—Lakshmi Manchu, Vishnu Manchu and Manoj Manchu.
The grand living room features a large indoor fountain and a striking wall-sized painting of Shiva and Parvati by artist Sachin Jaltare. Mohan Babu also has a digitally locked private bar inside the house.
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The elegant glass dining table overlooks lush gardens, where peacocks are frequent visitors. Adjacent to it is a dry kitchen for everyday cooking, followed by a fully equipped wet kitchen.
The lower ground floor houses a dedicated toy room, preserving toys used by Mohan Babu’s children and now enjoyed by his grandchildren. There is also a spacious hall where story discussions, dance rehearsals and family gatherings take place. The space is adorned with trophies and awards received by the family over the years.
The estate also features an inbuilt home theatre with seating for over 20 people, a sauna, a steam room and a dedicated room for storing DVDs. The entertainment floor regularly hosts rehearsals, film screenings and performances.
On the terrace sits a beautiful swimming pool, while Mohan Babu’s bedroom offers serene views of the surrounding forest.
The actor also maintains a large farm within the property, where he grows vegetables such as cabbage, zucchini and tomatoes. The farmland is also dotted with coconut trees.
The journey from teacher to superstar
Mohan Babu credits his father for inspiring him to pursue acting. “My father was a stage actor. Watching him sparked my interest in acting. When I was in Class 10, my father came across a newspaper advertisement that read, ‘We want actors.’ We spent Rs 50 to send the application, even though my father earned only Rs 180 a month. I was working as a physical education teacher then, earning just Rs 40 a month. I first started a school, and today I have a university.”
Over the decades, Mohan Babu built not only a successful acting career but also an educational empire. Today, he owns a school and a university and employs around 25 staff members at his residence.
Strict rules inside Mohan Babu’s home
Despite the grandeur of his home, discipline remains central to Mohan Babu’s lifestyle. Two rules are strictly followed in the household—no footwear is allowed inside the house, and no one is permitted to talk while eating. His morning puja is a ritual Mohan Babu never misses.
Lakshmi Manchu shared, “Even if he’s running a fever, he will take a shower, wear his saffron veshti, and perform his morning puja without fail.”
Speaking about his daily routine, the actor said, “In our house, we eat on banana leaves because they are considered sacred. Breakfast must be served between 7:30 am and 8 am. Lunch should be served between 12:45 pm and 1 pm. If it gets delayed beyond that, I simply don’t eat.”
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