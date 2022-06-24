Modern Love Hyderabad teaser promises sunshine and rainbows

Amazon Prime Video on Friday unveiled the teaser of its original Telugu series Modern Love: Hyderabad. The show is the Telugu version of Amazon’s much-loved anthology series Modern Love. Similar to the series’ predecessor, the short films in Modern Love: Hyderabad are also inspired by personal essays published in The New York Times.

The teaser has been cut to give the audience a glimpse of the vibrant energy of the series. The tone, texture and sound of the show seem bright and soothing. As the title suggests, the series is set against the backdrop of Hyderabad, the melting pot of different cultures. The showrunners seem to have given a romantic-comedy treatment to narrating all the stories. The short films narrate the stories of couples from different cultural and religious backgrounds.

And judging by the show’s cast, we can also expect some memorable performances. Revathy, Nithya Menen, Malavika Nair, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Suhasini Maniratnam, Ulka Gupta, Naresh Agastya and Komalee Prasad are part of the cast.

The six-part series is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam.

Modern Love: Hyderabad will premiere on July 8 on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video had earlier released the Mumbai edition of Modern Love. The series had received mixed reviews.