Wednesday, July 06, 2022
MM Keeravani accuses Resul Pookutty of spoiling RRR for him: ‘Not able to see Ram and Bheem anymore’

Resul Pookutty reacted to a negative review of RRR recently, and described the movie as a 'Gay love story.' It has not gone down well with the admirers of RRR and its creator SS Rajamouli.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 6, 2022 12:14:57 pm
RRR composer MM Keeravani is upset with Resul Pookutty.

Music composer MM Keeravani, cousin and regular collaborator of director SS Rajamouli, is mighty upset with Oscar-winning music designer Resul Pookutty over the latter’s comments on RRR. He has ranted against Resul in a series of tweets, which are now deleted, for spoiling the movie for him to an extent that he now suffers from “character blindness.”

“Yeeeeey… my typing defect is gone !! Thanks to my language coach Sri Venigalla Vishweswara Sharma garu But now I suffer from character blindness- a new problem similar to colour blindness . Going to see a doctor today (sic),” tweeted Keeravani.

“I am not able to see Ram and Bheem characters from RRR anymore (who looked like having shared a special relationship). All I can see is a mother waiting for a life time for her daughter Malli who was abducted. Hope my vision gets improved soon (sic),” he added.

Resul reacted to a negative review of RRR earlier this week, and described the movie as a ‘Gay love story.’ It has not gone down well with the admirers of RRR and its creator Rajamouli. Earlier, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda had also slammed Resul for his comments.

“I also can see Ajay sir as a patriot who trained hundreds with arms for freedom. OMG but why can’t I see anybody else ? Hey NTR, hey Charan, Hey Alia please forgive me for my character blindness. My doctor is not taking my calls this early,” rued Keeravani.

It’s worth noting that Resul was not the first to see the Jr NTR and Ram Charan movie as a queer romance. Such observations emerged from the film’s screenings held in the US recently. At the time, the filmmakers didn’t express their displeasure with such comments. Resul’s reiterating it seemed to have touched a raw nerve with makers of RRR.

