Monday, Jan 16, 2023

MM Keeravaani reveals James Cameron’s feedback on RRR music: ‘A great honour for my work’

Golden Globes winner MM Keeravaani has revealed the details of his conversation with Avatar director James Cameron.

James Cameron, SS Rajamouli, MM KeeravaaniSS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani in conversation with Hollywood great James Cameron. (Photo: Twitter/mmkeeravaani)

The makers of RRR are riding the popular wave after it emerged as a global hit. The film’s music composer MM Keeravaani returned to India on Monday after basking in the spotlight at multiple award shows in the US. He took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards his mentors and filmmakers who gave him big breaks in his career.

“Returning home after receiving 4 international awards for RRR including Golden Globe – with gratitude to Ramojirao garu & all the mentors who’d enriched my music by making me cross the boarders of Telugu states. Balachander sir, Bharathan Sir, Arjun Sarja and Bhatt Saab,” Keeravaani tweeted.

During his recent Hollywood trip, MM Keeravaani also had the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the world’s greatest filmmakers. Before leaving for India, he met Hollywood great James Cameron. He revealed that the Avatar creator gave him feedback on his RRR score.

“The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score !!! Ocean full of excitement,” the music composer tweeted.

“And he complimented on how the music in RRR varies in the volume and body unlike in typical western movies. A great honour and recognition for my work,” he added.

MM Keeravaani made history after he won the prestigious Golden Globe award in the Best Orginal Song category for “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. “Naatu Naatu” has seen phenomenal success across the world and one of the main reasons for this achievement is the dance performances from the film’s lead stars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

“I went blank, I cried in my washroom for more than one and a half hours. It felt like it was not possible but it actually happened because of Rajamouli sir’s hard work. I am so happy. It all happened because of the two heroes, Jr NTR annaya and Charan sir because they both are very good dancers. Keeravani sir’s music has taken off all the weight,” Prem Rakshith, the choreographer of “Naatu Naatu”, told indianexpress.com.

RRR is gaining lot of clout in Hollywood circles and it has emerged as a fan favourite in the awards season. The film has made a splash by winning awards at Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Film Awards, Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards, Los Angeles Film Critics Association and New York Film Critics Circle.

Written and directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR raked in more than Rs 1200 crore in global receipts. It is Rajamouli’s second consecutive film to achieve this feat after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 16:14 IST
