Mithun Chakraborty calls Pushpa The Rise ‘beautiful’: ‘Allu Arjun among my favourite actors’

Seasoned Hindi film actor Mithun Chakraborty revealed that Tollywood star Allu Arjun was one of his favourites while heaping praise on the latter’s latest blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Mithun has claimed that Pushpa reminded me of his own larger-than-life movies that he did during 80s and 90s. “Look at Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. It is basically a single screen film. How did it become such a big hit? Because people are relating to it. It is all about playing to the gallery. Allu Arjun is a superstar and his superstardom has been used in the film with some fantastic timing. That is why people like it. I watched it. I found it beautiful. Allu has been one of my favourite actors,” he told Hindustan Times.

Mithun will be next seen in Amazon Prime Video’s web show Bestseller, which is his maiden project for an OTT platform.

Meanwhile, Pushpa has raked more than Rs 100 crore at the box office in the Hindi belt. It is only the fifth south Indian movie to achieve that feat in the northern market in the last seven years. The film exceeded all the expectations by putting a strong performance in the single screens theatres across north India, giving a tough competition to Ranveer Singh’s big-budget cricket drama 83.

Despite Pushpa streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the Hindi version of the film is still playing on about 1000 screens in the Hindi belt.