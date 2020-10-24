Miss India trailer: Keerthy Suresh is a feisty businesswoman in her next

Keerthy Suresh starrer Miss India will stream on Netflix on November 4. (Photo: Netflix India/Youtube)

Keerthy Suresh-starrer Miss India is all set to have a digital release on Netflix. The streaming giant released the trailer of the Telugu drama on Saturday. It is the story of a determined young woman who aims to achieve big and believes she is born to be a business tycoon.

The over-two-minute long trailer introduces us to Samyuktha, played by a feisty Keerthy, whose dream is to start her own business. But she faces criticism from her family for having unrealistic dreams. Still, she musters the courage to live her dream and comes up with the idea of selling Indian tea in a foreign country. But this is not the end of her struggles. She now comes head to head with a business tycoon who owns a coffee firm. Now, how will she manage to stand strong amid many adversities makes the plot of Miss India.

Helmed by Y Narendranath, Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadhiya among others.

Happy about the digital release of Miss India, Keerthy shared in a statement, “Miss India is the beautifully crafted story of Samyukhta, who is determined to not let anything stop her from achieving her dreams. I’m glad this film is releasing on Netflix to a global audience because I feel like it will encourage and inspire many young women to follow their hearts and passions, regardless of the language that they would watch it in.”

Miss India will stream on Netflix on November 4.

