Miss India first runner-up Rubal Shekhawat sets film debut with Telugu feature Ey Pilla

August 9, 2022 2:50:56 pm
Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up Rubal Shekhawat is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming movie Ey Pilla. The Telugu-language film also marks the feature film debut of Maadhav Bhupathi Raju, the nephew of south star Ravi Teja.
Shekhawat, 25, shared the news in a post on her official Instagram page along with the film’s poster.
“Here the first look my debut film #Eypilla With @maadhav._.bhupathiraju” she wrote in the caption.
Ludheer Byreddy is directing Ey Pilla, which is produced by Nallamalupu Srinivas (Bujji). Mickey J Meyer will provide the music for the film.
