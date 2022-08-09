scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Miss India first runner-up Rubal Shekhawat sets film debut with Telugu feature Ey Pilla

Ludheer Byreddy is directing Ey Pilla, which is produced by Nallamalupu Srinivas. Mickey J Meyer will provide the music for the film.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 9, 2022 2:50:56 pm
Ey Pilla movieFirst look poster of Ey Pilla film. (Photo: PR Handout)

Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up Rubal Shekhawat is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming movie Ey Pilla. The Telugu-language film also marks the feature film debut of Maadhav Bhupathi Raju, the nephew of south star Ravi Teja.

Shekhawat, 25, shared the news in a post on her official Instagram page along with the film’s poster.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“Here the first look my debut film #Eypilla With @maadhav._.bhupathiraju” she wrote in the caption.

Ludheer Byreddy is directing Ey Pilla, which is produced by Nallamalupu Srinivas (Bujji). Mickey J Meyer will provide the music for the film.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 02:50:56 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

5

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
All eyes on Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, now Covid-positive, now nega...
All eyes on Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, now Covid-positive, now nega...
Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
From the Urdu Press

Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black

Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?
Explained

Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear
Explained

Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

Aamir Khan reveals he doesn't like watching his films

Aamir Khan reveals he doesn't like watching his films

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

pooja hegde
Inside Pooja Hegde’s fun all-American trip
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement