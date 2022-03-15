Mishan Impossible trailer: Taapsee Pannu promises her most fun-filled film yet

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Tuesday launched the trailer of upcoming Telugu movie Mishan Impossible. Mahesh described the Swaroop RSJ directorial as “fun and refreshing”. And after watching the trailer, we couldn’t agree more with him.

Swaroop RSJ had made an impression with the 2019 detective comedy-thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. And Mishan Impossible also seems to fall into the same genre. The movie follows the adventures of three young boys, who want to capture India’s most-wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. You can’t help but crack up when one of the boys reveals he had confused Dawood Ibrahim with Ram Gopal Varma.

The three boys, Raghupati, Raghava, Raja Ram, set out to find the whereabouts of Dawood for the bounty money of Rs 50 lakh announced by the government. And their inspiration for the most adventurous mission of their life comes from Telugu cinema. Swaroop RSJ has used plenty of pop-cultural references in the movie. Taapsee Pannu, meanwhile, plays a cop on her own mission to capture a big shot.

Mishan Impossible will release in cinemas on April 1.