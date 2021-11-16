It’s Liger vs the Legend as Mike Tyson joins film shoot, Vijay Deverakonda says he’s ‘making memories’

Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently in the US for Liger shoot, has begun a new schedule for the movie with Mike Tyson. On Tuesday, Deverakonda shared a photo featuring him with Tyson from the sets. In the photo, both of them are seen laughing.

Sharing the new image on his Twitter handle, the Arjun Reddy star wrote: “This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special.. #Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson.”

This man is love ❤️ Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special..#Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson pic.twitter.com/F2QRpIaitS — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 16, 2021

The film’s co-producer Charmme Kaur also shared the image on social media. Her caption for the photo read, “And then they met- face to face! Absolute fire. The Legend vs Liger. #Liger #USAscheduleBegins.”

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger sees Vijay Deverakonda in the mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter avatar. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu.

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur are jointly producing the actioner. The movie marks Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, and it will also release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is expected to release in the first half of 2022.