Thursday, November 04, 2021
Mike Tyson’s first look poster from Liger out: Boxing legend promises to pull no punches

Mike Tyson is expected to have a pivotal extended cameo in the actioner, which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 4, 2021 1:41:03 pm
Liger is expected to release in 2022.

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger revealed the first look poster of boxing legend Mike Tyson on Thursday. And going by the poster, Tyson is expected to have a pivotal extended cameo in the actioner.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger sees Deverakonda as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter with a stutter. The movie also marks Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. It will also release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson)

Co-producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions shared Mike Tyson’s poster on its official Instagram handle. The caption read, “The legend @MikeTyson is ready to celebrate this #Diwali with a few punches! #Liger.” Tyson, on his part, wrote on his social media handles, “Namaste INDIA. Be ready to get the ever-loving shit beat out of you #LIGER @thedeverakonda #AagLagaDenge Happy Diwali.”

Liger also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta are jointly bankrolling the film.

Vijay Deverakonda recently shot for a song, and Charmme Kaur called it “a full massy crazy feast”. She shared in a tweet that the actor danced like never before.

Speaking about working with Ananya, Vijay shared, “So, we all have to work our a** off to be relevant in the industry. Ananya put in a lot of effort and did her part very well in Liger. Ananya has done a splendid job in the film. Everyone’s going to love her when they watch what she’s done.”

Liger is expected to release in 2022.

