Mike Tyson to star in Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has been roped in for Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, a source confirmed with Indianexpress.com.

The source said Tyson will make a cameo appearance in the climax portions of the Telugu film.

Liger marks the first collaboration of actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh. The film will feature the Arjun Reddy actor as an MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter with a stutter.

Liger’s team is currently canning high-octane action sequences in Goa under the supervision of stunt choreographer Kecha.

The movie also stars Ananya Paday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu.

Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta are bankrolling the film under the Puri Connects and Dharma Productions banners. The movie will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda has projects with Shiva Nirvana and Sukumar in the pipeline.