scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Miheeka Bajaj’s love-filled note for husband Rana Daggubati on his birthday is all things adorable: ‘Look how gorgeous he is’

Expressing her immense love for her actor,-husband Rana Daggubati on his birthday, Miheeka Bajaj shared some unseen pictures of him on social media.

rana daggubati birthdayRana Daggubati got a special birthday wish from his wife Miheeka Bajaj. (Photo: Miheeka Bajaj/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Rana Daggubati turned a year older on Wednesday. On the occasion, his wife Miheeka Bajaj penned a heartfelt note for him on social media. Along with the note, she also shared a few childhood pictures of the Baahubali fame actor, which has him looking cute as a button. Rana and Miheeka got married in 2020. Their wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance.

In the first photo posted by Miheeka, a young Rana is seen putting his fingers in his mouth. The second one has him sitting in his mother’s lap. The following photo shows how Rana transformed from a cute baby to a handsome man. Miheeka also shared one photo featuring her and Rana.

Also read |Beyond acting, Rana Daggubati and his love for bringing interesting stories to Telugu cinema

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miheeka Daggubati (@miheeka)

Along with the photos, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the cutest baby turned most good looking man! 🔥🔥🔥 Look at how gorgeous he is! Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring into my life! I was looking for a husband but found a best friend instead. 🧿”

Expressing her immense love for the actor, Miheeka added, “You are all things wonderful rolled into one! Really doesn’t get better.. I love you baby.. My love for you knows no bounds so now you’re stuck with my crazy for life! 😈😈have the best year ahead and may all your dreams come true! @ranadaggubati #DoesntGetBetterLooking #HappyBirthday #MyLove.”

Also read |Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s unseen wedding video is all about love and being ‘the perfect match’

As Miheeka shared the post on Instagram, many fans of Rana Daggubati joined her in wishing their favourite star. Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

On the work front, Rana Daggubati was last seen in the Telugu film Bheemla Nayak with Pawan Kalyan. He will be next seen in Rana Naidu, the Netflix web series that will also feature his uncle, superstar Venkatesh.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 01:29:40 pm
Next Story

As Ranveer Singh visits Kapil Sharma Show with Cirkus cast, comedian asks Rohit Shetty: ‘You loot banks to hire…?’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

avatar 2 screening
Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and others attend special screening of Avatar: The Way of Water
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close