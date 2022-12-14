Miheeka Bajaj’s love-filled note for husband Rana Daggubati on his birthday is all things adorable: ‘Look how gorgeous he is’

Actor Rana Daggubati turned a year older on Wednesday. On the occasion, his wife Miheeka Bajaj penned a heartfelt note for him on social media. Along with the note, she also shared a few childhood pictures of the Baahubali fame actor, which has him looking cute as a button. Rana and Miheeka got married in 2020. Their wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance.

In the first photo posted by Miheeka, a young Rana is seen putting his fingers in his mouth. The second one has him sitting in his mother’s lap. The following photo shows how Rana transformed from a cute baby to a handsome man. Miheeka also shared one photo featuring her and Rana.

Along with the photos, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the cutest baby turned most good looking man! 🔥🔥🔥 Look at how gorgeous he is! Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring into my life! I was looking for a husband but found a best friend instead. 🧿”

Expressing her immense love for the actor, Miheeka added, “You are all things wonderful rolled into one! Really doesn’t get better.. I love you baby.. My love for you knows no bounds so now you’re stuck with my crazy for life! 😈😈have the best year ahead and may all your dreams come true! @ranadaggubati #DoesntGetBetterLooking #HappyBirthday #MyLove.”

As Miheeka shared the post on Instagram, many fans of Rana Daggubati joined her in wishing their favourite star. Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati was last seen in the Telugu film Bheemla Nayak with Pawan Kalyan. He will be next seen in Rana Naidu, the Netflix web series that will also feature his uncle, superstar Venkatesh.