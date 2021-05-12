Miheeka Bajaj celebrates a year of saying ‘Yes’ to Rana Daggubati: ‘Best decision ever’

Rana Daggubati fans have still not come to terms with the fact that the actor has tied the knot, and soon it is going to his first wedding anniversary. On Wednesday, Miheeka Bajaj celebrated a year of Rana Daggubati proposing her for marriage. She posted the first picture Rana posted on his social media handles in which he wrote, “She said yes.” Sharing the picture on Instagram, Miheeka said saying yes to Rana was the “best decision ever.”

“He asked and I said yes… Best decision ever! Can’t believe it’s been a year already! Thanks for asking btw 😉 I love you! 💖@ranadaggubati,” she wrote.

Last year, Rana Daggubati broke the internet with the news of him getting married. He soon went live with his best friend and actor Lakshmi Manchu to talk about the sudden announcement. In the live session, he spoke about meeting Miheeka and choosing the right life partner.

“For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don’t ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can’t put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quick and in the most simple manner,” the actor said.

When he was asked if he discusses scripts with Miheeka, he said she is still figuring out his profession.

Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati tied the knot on August 8 last year. Their grand wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

On the work front, Rana has Viraata Parvam, Haathi Mere Saathi and the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum in his kitty.