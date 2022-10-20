scorecardresearch
Michael teaser: Sundeep Kishan unleashes his beast mode

The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik, Gautham Menon, Varun Sandesh, Ayyappa Sharma, Anasuya and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

michael teaserSundeep Kishan in Michael.

The teaser of Michael, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, is out. The one-and-a-half minute teaser showcases Sundeep’s action avatar.

The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik, Gautham Menon, Varun Sandesh, Ayyappa Sharma, Anasuya and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The teaser of the Ranjit Jeykodi directorial was shared by Nani on social media. “Happy to launch #MichaelTeaser . This looks really cool @sundeepkishan. Am sure you have a winner 👍🏼 My best wishes to you, @VijaySethuOffl and team 🤗,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dhanush shared his best wishes for the team and wrote, “Wishing @jeranjit @Dir_Lokesh @sundeepkishan all the very best for Michael.”

Dulquer Salmaan congratulated the team and wrote, “Wishing the entire team of #Michael the very best !! Check out the rocking Malayalam teaser!”

Michael will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is produced by Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP. Narayan Das K Narang is the presenter.

