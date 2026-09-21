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Michael Jackson nearly sang for Rajinikanth: Thaman reveals missed AR Rahman collab
Composer S Thaman has revealed that AR Rahman and Michael Jackson had met, designed a song and were planning to collaborate on a track for Rajinikanth's Enthiran.
Music composer S Thaman has revealed that he is in talks with rapper Hanumankind for an upcoming film project. Thaman also shared a little-known story about AR Rahman and Michael Jackson signing a deal to collaborate on Rajinikanth’s Enthiran, a plan that fell through following Jackson’s death weeks later.
Speaking about international collaborations with Honest Townhall, Thaman confirmed that discussions with Hanumankind, the Bengaluru-based artiste behind the global hit “Big Dawgs”, are progressing, though he declined to name the project.
“I spoke with him already. So much talk is going on. I can’t say which film, but we are just waiting for the opportunity,” the composer said.
Also Read: Thaman addresses lukewarm reception to music of Ram Charan’s Game Changer: ‘None of the songs had…’
AR Rahman-Michael Jackson
S Thaman also revisited a long-rumoured chapter in Indian film music history, the planned collaboration between AR Rahman and Michael Jackson for Rajinikanth’s Enthiran, cut short by the pop icon’s sudden death.
According to Thaman, the two had already begun working together on a track intended for the Rajinikanth-led sci-fi film. “AR Rahman had actually planned a single with Michael Jackson. They met, they designed a song, both of them wanted to compose a song for Rajinikanth. He had signed the deal in May, but Michael Jackson passed away in June,” the composer revealed.
Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, months before Enthiran released in 2010. The film, directed by S Shankar and starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, went on to become one of the most expensive and technically ambitious productions in Indian cinema at the time, with music by AR Rahman that included the widely popular track “Kilimanjaro.”
Also Read: S Thaman on completing 25 years in the film industry: I had great support from heroes, directors and producers
S Thaman went on to disclose that a similar international ambition had been in motion for his own recent project, the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer. Plans were underway to bring in pop star Britney Spears for the film’s dance number “Dope,” with hopes of releasing an English-language international single alongside the film.
“Actually, we had big plans for Game Changer as well; for the song ‘Dope,’ we tried to get artistes like Britney Spears involved. We tried very hard, planning to launch an international single in English. We believed strongly in the ‘Dope’ song, but we lost that chance because the movie got delayed,” Thaman said.
Game Changer, directed by Shankar and headlined by Ram Charan, faced multiple release delays before finally hitting theatres in January 2025, pushing back the timeline for the ambitious global crossover the makers had originally envisioned.
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