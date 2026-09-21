Michael Jackson nearly sang for Rajinikanth: Thaman reveals missed AR Rahman collab

Music composer S Thaman has revealed that he is in talks with rapper Hanumankind for an upcoming film project. Thaman also shared a little-known story about AR Rahman and Michael Jackson signing a deal to collaborate on Rajinikanth’s Enthiran, a plan that fell through following Jackson’s death weeks later.

Speaking about international collaborations with Honest Townhall, Thaman confirmed that discussions with Hanumankind, the Bengaluru-based artiste behind the global hit “Big Dawgs”, are progressing, though he declined to name the project.

“I spoke with him already. So much talk is going on. I can’t say which film, but we are just waiting for the opportunity,” the composer said.