‘Michael Jackson backstabbed me’, says Ram Gopal Varma: ‘He turned my dream into a nightmare’

Nearly a month after the release of Michael, filmmaker has finally watched the film — and concluded that he “hates Michael.” Taking to his X handle, the filmmaker penned an emotional note explaining why the late King of Pop left him heartbroken. One particular line from the note accused the pop icon of “backstabbing” him. His post began with the words: “I HATE MICHAEL.”

Explaining the emotion behind the statement, he wrote: “After watching MICHAEL film, my memory went back to that horrible day — June 25, 2009 — when I slept late with the television still murmuring like a ghost in the darkness of my room. As I groggily woke up in the morning and my eyes went to the screen, I saw those terrible white letters against black: ‘Michael Jackson is Dead.’ For several long seconds, I thought this must be a nightmare. Why the hell would I even dream something so horrible? But the banner on the TV stayed and the news ticker kept crawling.”

“I reached out to the remote and started switching channels, and all anchors were speaking with the same solemn gravity. That’s when I finally realised the impossible had happened.”

When Ram Gopal Varma was introduced to Michael Jackson

“Back in my engineering college days in Vijayawada, on January 2, 1984, a friend dragged me into a dingy video parlour, insisting I had to see something. The lights went off, and then Thriller hit me like a punch in the gut. It was not just a song or a dance. It was an invasion.”

He added: “My eyes, conditioned by a lifetime of mediocrity, were violently pried open. The production, the choreography, the seamless ecstasy blended into one single divine entity. It was spectacle on a level I had never imagined possible, and at the centre of that storm was him — MICHAEL JACKSON.”

I HATE MICHAEL After watching MICHAEL film , my memory went back to that horrible day June 25 th , 2009 when I slept late with the television still murmuring like a ghost in the darkness of my room , and as I groggily woke up in the morning and my eyes went to the screen to see… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 22, 2026

Further praising the late pop icon, an emotional RGV wrote: “He didn’t move like a human being. He glided, he exploded, he floated, he commanded the screen like a supernatural entity who had entered a human body for a few minutes of absolute dominance. I walked out of that parlour in a complete daze, my heart racing, my mind reeling. This cannot be a real person. He has to be God — or at least a fantasy sculpted by the gods to bless us mortals on Earth.”

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Towards the end of the note, the filmmaker shared that despite the scandals and controversies surrounding Michael Jackson, he never judged him. Instead, he hated him for dying.

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“I hate Michael Jackson for dying. I hate him for proving that even he was human. I hate that he too needed oxygen and blood like the rest of us. I hate that his heart could stop beating too. I hate that I lived long enough to see those words on CNN: ‘Michael Jackson’s body sent to mortuary.’ He backstabbed me. He betrayed my fantasy. He left heaven and became mortal. I hate you, Michael, for turning my dream into a nightmare.”

‘Will carry that daze from Vijaywada video parlour’

However, he ended the note with love and admiration. “And I love you. I love you more than I can express in words. Wherever you are now, in whatever dimension, I am sure you are moonwalking across galaxies, creating space storms with a brilliance even the stars cannot contain. And I will carry that daze you gave me in that Vijayawada video parlour till I die.”

When Michael Jackson visited India

Back in 1996, visited Mumbai as part of his HIStory World Tour. The pop icon arrived in his private jet alongside 40 containers of equipment and a 360-member crew transported in two Antonov aircraft. His visit triggered unprecedented excitement and chaos across the city. In an interview, , co-founder of the organising company , recalled the frenzy surrounding the visit.

“It was crazy! Somebody was filing against us for merchandising rights. Somebody was saying his passport would be impounded. Somebody claimed he was carrying a million dollars. The amount of pressure was unbelievable,” Andre said.

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Members of the were present at the airport to welcome the singer. However, only Andre and a few officials, including a customs officer, were allowed inside the aircraft to receive him. “He had to request people not to ask for autographs. They were so mesmerised that they even forgot about the immigration process,” Andre recalled.

How did Michael Jackson die?

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. The combination of medications led to a fatal cardiac arrest at his home in Los Angeles.

Michael box office

According to Sacnilk, Michael has earned Rs 6950 crore gross worldwide, with India alone contributing Rs 62 crore in 28 days. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Michael Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role.

This article reflects personal artistic opinions, emotional expressions, and historical retrospectives surrounding a public figure. All external social commentary and box office data are presented for informational and entertainment purposes. For factual historical events and public records, readers are encouraged to refer to verified official archives.