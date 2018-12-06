Naga Chaitanya in Merlapaka Gandhi’s next?

Director Merlapaka Gandhi, whose previous directorial Krishnarjuna Yuddham turned out to be a disappointment at the box office, is now gearing up to start his new project, with Naga Chaitanya, reportedly, in the lead role.

Advertising

Merlapaka’s upcoming film will be produced by UV Creations. It marks the second collaboration of the director and the production house. Earlier, he teamed up with UV Creations for the Sharwanand starrer Express Raja.

Revealing more information about Merlapaka Gandhi’s upcoming project, a source exclusively told indianexpress.com, “Presently, the script work is going on and the new project is for UV Creations. The movie will be a romantic-comedy drama. We are planning to start the production process from February. When it comes to the star cast, the talks are going on with Naga Chaitanya and the announcement with regards to it is yet to be made.”

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy shooting for his next with director Shiva Nirvana. The actor’s previous outings Shailaja Reddy Alludu and Savyasachi were box office duds.