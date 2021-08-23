scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 23, 2021
Must Read

Jagapathi Babu plays menacing Rajamanaar in Prabhas’s Salaar, director Prashanth Neel unveils first poster

Prashanth Neel's Salaar marks the first time collaboration between Prabhas and Jagapathi Babu.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
August 23, 2021 12:37:04 pm
Jagapathi Babu SalaarFirst look poster of Jagapathi Babu from Salaar. (Photo: PR Handout)

On Monday, the makers of Salaar unveiled the first poster of Jagapathi Babu’s character Rajamanaar from the film. Director Prashanth Neel shared Jagapathi’s poster on Instagram and wrote, “Introducing #Rajamanaar. Thank you @iamjaggubhai_ garu for being a part of #Salaar.”

In the poster, Jagapathi Babu looks menacing in his salt-and-pepper avatar, which promises to send chills down the spine. While the makes haven’t revealed more about his character, it can be assumed that he plays a powerful man in the film, with varying shades of grey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prashanth Neel (@prashanthneel)

This is Jagapathi Babu’s first collaboration with Prabhas. Touted to be a complete action saga, Salaar features Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films is the producer.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer, and Ravi Basrur is the music composer for Salaar. Anbu-Ariv duo is handling the action-choreography of the film.

On the work front, Jagapathi Babu has Tuck Jagadish, Republic, Good Luck Sakhi, Mahasamudram, Lakshya movies in the pipeline.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Kareena-Saif, Anushka Sharma: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 23: Latest News

Advertisement