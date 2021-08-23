Jagapathi Babu plays menacing Rajamanaar in Prabhas’s Salaar, director Prashanth Neel unveils first poster

On Monday, the makers of Salaar unveiled the first poster of Jagapathi Babu’s character Rajamanaar from the film. Director Prashanth Neel shared Jagapathi’s poster on Instagram and wrote, “Introducing #Rajamanaar. Thank you @iamjaggubhai_ garu for being a part of #Salaar.”

In the poster, Jagapathi Babu looks menacing in his salt-and-pepper avatar, which promises to send chills down the spine. While the makes haven’t revealed more about his character, it can be assumed that he plays a powerful man in the film, with varying shades of grey.

This is Jagapathi Babu’s first collaboration with Prabhas. Touted to be a complete action saga, Salaar features Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films is the producer.

Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer, and Ravi Basrur is the music composer for Salaar. Anbu-Ariv duo is handling the action-choreography of the film.

On the work front, Jagapathi Babu has Tuck Jagadish, Republic, Good Luck Sakhi, Mahasamudram, Lakshya movies in the pipeline.