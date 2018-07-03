Mehreen Pirzada opens up about being questioned by US immigration officials

After facing issues with the US immigration officials recently, Mehreen Pirzada released a statement to clear speculations around it. After facing issues with the US immigration officials recently, Mehreen Pirzada released a statement to clear speculations around it.

Tollywood actor Mehreen Pirzada had to deal with an unpleasant experience during her trip to the US recently. While travelling with her family to Los Angeles, she was stopped and questioned by US immigration officials after they realised that she works as an actor in the Telugu film industry. The incident was a direct result of the sex racket, involving Tollywood actors, that was busted recently in the United States.

On Tuesday, Mehreen released a statement as she was upset with certain media reports about the incident. “This story is factually wrong. I have not given any such interview. I have a very good rapport with the media as they have always treated me extremely well. In fact, I missed the last promotional event of Pantham as I was down with viral fever,” said a statement posted on her Twitter page.

In order to put all the speculation to rest, she explained the incident with more details. “Once and for all I’m stating the facts as to what happened with me in USA. I was traveling with my family from Vancouver to Las Vegas for a weekend holiday. When I was going through immigration, on finding out that I am an actress in the Telugu movie industry, I was questioned by the US Border officials as to the reason why I was traveling in the United States. The officials then told me about the scandal which was the first that I heard about it. On finding out that I have nothing to do with the said issue, the officials apologized to me and let me travel without any further problems. I came out publicly regarding the incident for the sake of propriety as I felt it’s best that I make a statement before anyone else assumes otherwise,” she said.

“The fact that I was embarrassed by the situation and very shaken up is a personal thing,” she added.

The high-profile sex racket seems to have caused considerable damage to the reputation of the industry. “It pains me that the actions of a few bad people have tarnished the image of vibrant and thriving industry. I hope the perpetrators of this scandal are punished as they deserve to be,” she said.

Mehreen is awaiting the release of Pantham, which has Gopichand in the lead. The film will hit the screens this Friday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd