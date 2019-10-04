Chanakya is a special film for me: Mehreen Pirzada

Mehreen Pirzada has played the female lead in Chanakya, which is set to hit the screens on Saturday. She is quite excited about the film as it is her first film that belongs to the spy genre. Even as she is getting good offers from the Punjab film industry, she says that the Telugu film industry will always be her first priority. In a free-wheeling conversation with the media, she opened up about her struggles, expectations and her films.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. Tell us about your character in Chanakya.

After F2, Chanakya is my second release in Telugu this year. My character’s name is Aishwarya and she heads a courier company. I am excited about this film because Chanakya is my first spy-thriller. The chemistry between Gopichand and my character will be entertaining and funny. I have also worked with Ali garu and Sunil garu for the first time. There are some very hilarious moments in the movie.

Q. How was it working with director Thiru?

I should really appreciate Thiru sir for his work because a spy-thriller is not an easy film to make. The narrative has to be fast and pacy, so it can keep the audience engaged. Thiru sir knows what he exactly wants and it feels like he also edits the film while shooting it. He won’t take a single shot that won’t make it to the final cut.

Q. How was your experience working with Gopichand?

I have worked with him in Pantham and it gave me immense pleasure to work with him again in a film like Chanakya. He is a very calm person. On the sets, he will do his job and go back to the chair and sit separately. He will be in his own world. It’s always fun working with him. It is also a special film for me because it is produced by Rama Brahmam Sunkara sir, who produced my first film (Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha). I am very happy to be doing my eleventh Telugu film with him.

Q. Will this film help strengthen your position in the industry?

Every film is very important to an artiste. I feel that no film can do any harm to me because I have given my best. Once I am done with my job, it’s in the hands of the audience to decide the rest of the results.

Q. How do you deal with box office failures?

It is a learning experience. I think life teaches something every day. So, I just call it a part of life. I don’t take it too hard. You have given your best and you need to be truthful to yourself. Because at the end of the day, when you look at that person in the mirror, you are only answerable to that person. If you think you are proud of yourself, then everything looks good.

Q. How do you pick your films?

I think that depends on the scripts that I get. I only do the kind of films where I can see myself. If you can’t visualize yourself in a film, then the audience won’t believe in your character either. I only take up on a character when I am convinced that I can do a satisfactory job.

Q. Tell us about your Punjabi projects?

I wanted to work in a Punjabi film (for a long time). I just finished shooting for two Punjabi films. Now, I have one film ready for the release in October.

Q. Have you signed any other new projects?

I have heard a couple of good scripts. But, my hands are full right now. Presently, I am shooting for Entha Manchi Vadavura with Nandamuri Kalyanram under the direction of Satish Vegesna. I am also part of Ashwaththama. I am doing a Tamil film called Pattas with Dhanush sir.