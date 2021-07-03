Mehreen Pirzada calls off engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi

Telugu actor Mehreen Pirazada on Saturday called off her engagement to politician Bhavya Bishnoi. The announcement comes nearly four months after their engagement. In a statement posted on her Instagram story, Mehreen called the break-up “amicable”. The actor also added that she is no longer associated with Bhavya, his family or friends.

Her statement reads, “Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It’s a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart, I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends. This is the only statement I will be making regarding this, and I hope that everyone respects my privacy as this is a very private matter. Meanwhile, I will continue to work and am looking forward to giving my best in my future projects and performances.”

Mehreen Pirazada and Bhavya Bishnoi got engaged on March 12 in Jaipur in the presence of family members and close friends. Mehreen has deleted pictures of herself and Bhavya from her Instagram page.

On the work front, Mehreen Pirazada will be seen next in F3, the sequel to F2. The Anil Ravipudi film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the lead roles.