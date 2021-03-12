Inside Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi’s engagement and pre-wedding festivities

Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi have got engaged. (Photos: Gurfateh/Instagram and Mehreen/Instagram)

Pre-wedding festivities have begun for actor Mehreen Pirzada and politician Bhavya Bishnoi. The couple, who recently announced their relationship and upcoming wedding, got engaged on Friday. The couple has picked Jaipur as their wedding destination. Mehreen’s brother Gurfateh Singh Pirzada has been sharing several clicks from the pre-wedding ceremonies on his Instagram account. Gurfateh was last seen in the Netflix film Guilty.

The wedding is said to be a traditional affair. In the photos that Gurfateh has shared so far, Mehreen and Bhavya seem to have kept their attires, colour coordinated.

Check out the pictures from Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi’s engagement and pre-wedding ceremonies.

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada shared clicks from Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi’s pre-wedding ceremonies. (Photo: Gurfateh/Instagram) Gurfateh Singh Pirzada shared clicks from Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi’s pre-wedding ceremonies. (Photo: Gurfateh/Instagram)

Mehreen Pirzada and her brother Gurfateh Singh Pirzada are actors, while Bhavya Bishnoi is a politician. (Photo: Gurfateh/Instagram) Mehreen Pirzada and her brother Gurfateh Singh Pirzada are actors, while Bhavya Bishnoi is a politician. (Photo: Gurfateh/Instagram)

Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi made their relationship official recently. (Photo: Bhavya/Instagram) Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi made their relationship official recently. (Photo: Bhavya/Instagram)

Celebs like Tamannaah Bhatia, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Rahul Vaidya, Nikhil Bhambri, along with Pakistani actor Mehreen Syed wished the couple on social media.

Mehreen is known for working in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She made her acting debut in Tamil movie Nenjil Thunivirundal (2017). She had a pivotal role in Anushka Sharma production Phillauri (2017), also starring Diljit Dosanjh.

Mehreen was also a part of Nota (2018) co-starring Vijay Devarakonda and Pattas (2020) starring Dhanush. She also appeared in Telugu film Aswathama in 2020. She will next be seen in F3 with Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Tamannaah.

Bhavya, on the other side is a popular youth leader of Congress, and the grandson of former Haryana CM Late Bhajan Lal, and son of politician Kuldeep Bishnoi.