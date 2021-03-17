Inside Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi’s engagement, see their stunning photos

Mehreen Pirzada got engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi on March 12. (Photo: Reels And Frames/Instagram)

Actor Mehreen Pirzada recently got engaged to her long-time beau Bhavya Bishnoi at a private ceremony in Jaipur. The two looked right out of a fairytale, and their photos are a proof. Earlier this week, Mehreen shared a picture with Bishnoi and wrote, “Hello partner.”

Sharing another photo, Mehreen wrote, “And our Fairytale begins.” A day later the engagement, which took place on March 12 in Jaipur, she called Bhavya “all that you are is all that I will ever need.” The photo was the first the actor posted on Instagram, announcing her engagement. As soon as the actor posted the picture, Amaal Mallik, Akasa Singh, Pooja Ramachandran, Anupama Parameswaran and others posted adorable messages for the couple.

Mehreen and Bhavya’s engagement was a close knit affair with only close friends and family members present.

Here’s a look at their stunning photos:

Here’s a fairytale moment featuring Mehreen Pirzada with fiancee Bhavya Bishnoi. (Photo: Reels And Frames/Instagram) Here’s a fairytale moment featuring Mehreen Pirzada with fiancee Bhavya Bishnoi. (Photo: Reels And Frames/Instagram)

A candid moment of Mehreen with brother Gurfateh. (Photo: Reels And Frames) A candid moment of Mehreen with brother Gurfateh. (Photo: Reels And Frames)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEHREEN 🌟🧿 (@mehreenpirzadaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEHREEN 🌟🧿 (@mehreenpirzadaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEHREEN 🌟🧿 (@mehreenpirzadaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumar Iyer (@makeupstorysbykumar)

On the work front, Mehreen will be seen in F3, the sequel to F2. The Anil Ravipudi film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the lead roles.

Mehreen’s brother Gurfateh Pirzada made his debut with Netflix film Guilty. Last month, the actor was introduced by Karan Johar as “the newest addition” to Dharma Cornerstone Agency, a talent management company.

The filmmaker introduced him as, “he’s bold, he’s suave and he has a gaze that’ll leave you entranced. He’s delivered a powerful performance in #Guilty and we can’t wait to see him in action again!”