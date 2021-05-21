Meet the ‘Original Gangsters’ Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu

May 21, 2021 2:32:36 pm
We all are aware of Superstar Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu’s friendship. Whenever Rajini visits Hyderabad, he makes sure to visit his best friend Mohan Babu.
Rajinikanth was recently in Hyderabad for a 35-day long schedule of his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe. This time too, Rajini did not miss a chance to meet his friend Mohan Babu. Babu’s son Vishnu Manchu was also a part of the meet.
Vishnu Manchu on Friday took to his social media handles to share photos of Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu. He called the duo “Original Gangsters” in his post.
“The OGs. Original Gangsters! @rajinikanth @themohanbabu and then goofy Vishnu Manchu,” Manchu captioned the images.
On the work front, Rajinikanth recently completed shooting Annaatthe. The movie is slated for a Diwali release. Mohan Babu will be seeen next in Son of India.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
