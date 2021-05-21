scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 21, 2021
Most read

Meet the ‘Original Gangsters’ Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu

Whenever Rajinikanth visits Hyderabad, he doesn't miss a chance to meet his friend Mohan Babu.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
May 21, 2021 2:32:36 pm
Rajinikanth Mohan BabuRajinikanth recently completed shooting Tamil film Annaatthe in Hyderabad. (Photo: PR Handout)

We all are aware of Superstar Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu’s friendship. Whenever Rajini visits Hyderabad, he makes sure to visit his best friend Mohan Babu.

Rajinikanth was recently in Hyderabad for a 35-day long schedule of his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe. This time too, Rajini did not miss a chance to meet his friend Mohan Babu. Babu’s son Vishnu Manchu was also a part of the meet.

Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu strike a candid pose. (Photo: PR Handout) Vishnu Manchu took to social media to share the photos of Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu. (Photo: PR Handout) Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu shared screen space in Telugu film Pedarayudu. (Photo: PR Handout)

Vishnu Manchu on Friday took to his social media handles to share photos of Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu. He called the duo “Original Gangsters” in his post.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“The OGs. Original Gangsters! @rajinikanth @themohanbabu and then goofy Vishnu Manchu,” Manchu captioned the images.

On the work front, Rajinikanth recently completed shooting Annaatthe. The movie is slated for a Diwali release. Mohan Babu will be seeen next in Son of India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

asim riaz taapsee pannu ravi dubey new photos
Asim Riaz, Taapsee Pannu, Ravi Dubey: 16 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement
x