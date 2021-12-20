Prabhas’ uncle Krishnam Raju turns into Paramahamsa for Radhe Shyam

The makers of upcoming film Radhe Shyam on Monday unveiled the character look of veteran actor Krishnam Raju. He seems to be playing a spiritual guru in the film, which is headlined by his nephew Prabhas.

“Introducing The Legendary Actor, Rebel Star Dr. @uvkrishnamraju garu as #Paramahamsa from #RadheShyam,” UV Creations, which is bankrolling the project, tweeted.

Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is said to be set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe, with Prabhas playing a character called Vikramaditya. The film’s teaser showed Vikramaditya as a man who possess some uncanny skills as he claims to know the past and the future of everyone. “I am no god, but I am not one of you either,” Prabhas says in the teaser.

Besides Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan. The movie is produced by Vamshi, Pramod and Praseedha Uppalapati in association with T-Series.

Radhe Shyam is set to release in cinemas worldwide on January 14, clashing with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, which are also releasing during the Sankranti holidays next year.